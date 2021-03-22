General

An industry operating in Byas municipality-2, Malebazaar of Tanahun district without obtaining approval letter for food production has been close down. In course of monitoring on Sunday, the District Administration Office, Tanahun directed for the closure of New Jhalak Dalmoth Unhyog for manufacturing various food items without taking approval.

Assistant Chief District Officer Chitrang Baral shared that the Udhyog was found packaging different food items such as dalmoth, synthetic drink and sweet items of other manufacturers on its own. Baral said that directive was issued to the entrepreneurs to operate such industry by completing a legal process and obtaining approval letter from the concerned agency.

“The district administration office undertook an emergency monitoring acting on public complaints in the market”, Assistant CDO Baral said, adding that the industry was found working beyond its objective.

The inedible food items including oil, butter and sweets seized during the monitoring were destroyed. The monitoring team also found that there was no sign board and label details in the manufactured goods and stored raw materials, shared Food Inspector of Food Technology and Quality Control Division Office, Prashanta Pokharel. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal