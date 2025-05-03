Maoist Centre Aims to Become Largest Party in Upcoming Elections



Kathmandu: CPN (Maoist Centre) Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has declared the party’s ambition to become the largest political entity in the forthcoming general elections by bolstering public relations.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Prachanda made these remarks during the First Bagmati Province Convention of the Tamang Rastriya Mukti Morcha held in Kathmandu. He emphasized the party’s strategic plan to emerge as the single largest party in the 2084 elections by actively engaging with the public through various initiatives, including an awakening campaign. He also highlighted efforts to institutionalize the achievements of democracy.





Additionally, Prachanda stressed the necessity for a new revolution to ensure good governance in the country. During the inauguration of the Fourth Municipal Conference of the party’s Dakshinkali Municipality, he reiterated the party’s commitment to advocating for social justice and addressing economic challenges since its inception.





He also discussed the party’s recent Tarai-Madhes Public Awakening Campaign, which spanned the Postal Highway from Jhapa in the east to Kanchanpur in the far-west, as part of their efforts to connect with the populace.

