CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairman and former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ is addressing separate election assemblies in Taplejung and Khotang districts to be organized by the left-democratic alliance today.

District Election Mobilization Committee Coordinator of the ruling alliance Mingma Dandu Sherpa said that Chairman Prachanda, Nepali Congress spokesperson Dr Prakash Sharan Mahat, CPN (Unified Socialist)’s assistant general secretary Dr Ganga Lal Tuladhar and other leaders are scheduled to address the event at Tokmedanda in the district headquarters.

In Taplejung, CPN (Maoist Centre)’s Khel Prasad Budhachhetri is contesting for the HoR seat while CPN (US)’s Khem Banem and NC’s Khagen Singh Hangnam are contesting from the ruling alliance for the province assembly seats from 1 (A) and 1 (B), respectively.

Likewise, Chairman Prachanda is also scheduled to address election rally in Diktel bazaar of Khotang district this afternoon.

Nepali Congress spokesperson Dr Mahat, CPN (Unified Socialist)’s assistant general secretary Dr Tuladhar and other leaders of ruling alliance in Khotang are also addressing the rally in the district headquarters, ruling alliance’s Election Publicity Committee’s Coordinator Tanka Bahadur Thapa said.

Ram Kumar Rai of the CPN (Maoist Centre) is contesting the HoR seat from the ruling alliance while Bir Bal Kaji Rai of the CPN (US) is competing from the province assembly 1 (A) and NC’s Bhupendra Rai the province assembly 1 (B).

Source: National News Agency Nepal