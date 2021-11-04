Trading

CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairperson Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has said that the party has not left the issue of identity. The Maoist Centre has proposed a 12-point separate vote in the constitution, he said at an event organised on Thursday by the Newa: Mukti Morcha in Lalitpur on the occasion of Nepal Sambat 1142.

In a different context, the former Prime Minister said that reactionary forces at home and foreign countries have taken efforts to weaken the Maoist as he said they do not like to see the people of Nepal to be equipped with rights, he claimed.

Stating that he himself joined the forces to build a revolutionary party that he said would drive the country towards socialism, he said that the party would follow the revolutionary path from the next party national conference. “We have a resolution to form a revolutionary party in a new way so as to implement issues of suppressed groups and strategy of socialist revolution. For this, we will be ready to resort to any strikes.”

Source: National News Agency Nepal