CPN (Maoist Centre) chairperson Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ said that his party was mulling to go for the upcoming local level election by prioritising coordination within the current coalition.

Speaking to journalists today at Dhangadi Airport today morning, Dahal further said, “We are of view that first emphasis should be on winning the election on our own strength. If there is any possibility for coordination and electoral alliance, we will prioritise current coalition.”

Dahal, also former Prime Minister, recalled Prime Minister and President of Nepali Congress Sher Bahadur Deuba’s instruction to his own party leaders not to speak out anything that may affect the current coalition, and clarified that now there was no doubt among the top leadership of the coalition parties to take forward the alliance.

On a different note, he shared that discussions were held to rope in the NC to join the Sudurpaschim Province government. Dahal arrived Dhangadi today itself to attend party’s training.

