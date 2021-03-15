General

Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) leaders have opined to move ahead transforming the party as per the changed context.

Party spokesperson Narayan Kaji Shrestha shared that the leaders speaking in the central committee meeting today, opined to accelerate the party following the party's principle and statute with a proper review. Leaders Janardan Sharma, Shakti Basnet, Ganesh Man Pun, Pampha Bhusal, among others had expressed their views in the meeting.

Spokesperson Shrestha added that the meeting will continue after few days. The meeting has also decided to go for judicial review on the latest verdict of the Supreme Court. The party also decided to hold talks with different political parties for an out let the current political deadlock.

Source: National News Agency Nepal