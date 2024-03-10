Maoist Centre to file candidacy of Dahal as NA Chairman

Kathmandu: The ruling CPN (Maoist Centre) has decided to file candidacy of party leader Narayan Dahal as the National Assembly (NA) Chairman. A meeting of the Maoist Centre party office-bearers held on Sunday decided to pick NA Member Dahal as the candidate, Maoist Centre Vice-Chairman and Spokesperson Agni Prasad Sapkota said. As per the NA Chairman election schedule, candidacy for the NA Chairman should be filed from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm on Monday. The NA is electing its chairman on March 12. The meeting also discussed the vote of confidence motion that the Prime Minister, Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', is taking from the House of Representatives (HoR) on March 13. Source: National News Agency Nepal