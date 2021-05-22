General

The CPN (Maoist Centre) has decided to seek political and legal remedies against the House of Representatives (HoR) dissolution stating that HoR was dissolved despite chances were there for the formation of a new government.

A meeting of the party’s standing committee held today at the party headquarters in Paris Danda took a decision to opt for a joint struggle in collaboration with political parties, civil society and stakeholders against the HoR dissolution, Maoist Centre’s Spokesperson Narayankaji Shrestha said.

According to Shrestha, the meeting concluded that the HoR dissolution and announcement of midterm elections were the unconstitutional and totalitarian moves.

Similarly, the Maoist Centre has decided to advance political and legal moves being united with all progressive forces while accusing the President of not being mindful of chances for the formation of new government.

Source: National News Agency Nepal