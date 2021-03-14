Key Issues

The CPN (Maoist Centre) has directed its leaders to quit the Cabinet led by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. Earlier on Saturday, the party's standing committee meeting had decided to recall its leaders from the Cabinet while asking them to make their stance clear whether they belong to the Maoist Centre.

The central committee (CC) meeting being held at the party central office in Paris Danda discussed about the disciplinary action against the ministers from the party if they do not follow party's direction and quit as ministers, said the party's spokesperson Narayan Kaji Shrestha.

It was also decided upon to continue talks with various political parties regarding the changed political scenario, he said.

Addressing the meeting, party Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' Dahal reviewed challenges of the party, current political scenario, attacks on communist party and informed the leaders about the future action plan in line with the current political scenario, he said.

In the meeting, the former Prime Minister Prachanda also talked about taking the party to a revolutionary direction. The meeting also discussed a subject of changing party's name and passed a schedule on party's further action plan.

During the meeting, party leaders from provinces according to the schedule reported current situation of party organisation. The CC is scheduled to meet on Monday at 11:00 am wherein the CC members are slated to report about current situation of the party organisation.

Source: National News Agency Nepal