General

CPN (Maoist Centre)'s candidate Jaya Prakash Chaudhary has been elected the Mayor of Khadak Municipality in Saptari district.

Chaudhary won the election by getting 5,882 votes against his rival Hemayu Hak of Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP), who got 5,067 votes.

This is the first victory of the Maoist Centre in the district of Saptari in this local level election. The party's candidates had also lost in all local levels in the previous local level election held in 2017.

Likewise, Rita Kumari Chaudhary of JSP made to the post of deputy mayor by getting 6,231 votes while her rival Sultan Khatun of Nepali Congress garnered 3,210 votes.

Of the 11 wards in the municipality, Maoist Centre won the election in a ward, JSP in four wards, NC in three wards and CPN (Unified Socialist) in two wards. Loktantrik Samajwadi Party's candidate also won election in a ward.

Source: National News Agency Nepal