Chairperson of CPN (Maoist Center) and former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has voted from Chitwan district.

Dahal voted from the polling booth at Nepal Police School Shantipur located in Bharatpur Metropolitan City-14 at 7:15 am.

Talking in brief to media persons on the occasion, he claimed that the alliance will win the election. After casting his vote, Prachanda has left for Gorkha where he is contesting for a seat to the House of Representatives.

Source: National News Agency Nepal