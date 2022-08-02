General

Chief Minister in Sudurpaschim Province, Trilochan Bhatta, has claimed it is the Maoist party behind the sweeping change in the country. At a programme organized in the district headquarters, Silgadhi, on Monday, CM Bhatta viewed citizen's right to free expression was guaranteed after the Maoist's movement.

The programme was organized by the CPN (Maoist Centre) as part of the campaign to expand public relations and strengthen organization. He further asserted that new constitution came in the country with the people's movement in its background.

On a different note, he said he did many development works for Doti and remaining promises would be fulfilled accordingly.

The CM urged his party cadres to reach villages for party strengthening and public trust.

Source: National News Agency Nepal