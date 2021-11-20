General

CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has said that his party will win majority of seats in the upcoming polls like that of the first Constituent Assembly (CA) election.

Addressing a mass meeting organised by the party at Katahariya in Rautahat on Saturday, the Maoist Centre Chairman said that his party should win the poll even to ensure the rights of Madhesi community in the constitution.

"Rautahat is not a district of surrenderers but of revolutionaries. People in Rautahat won't bow down despite some regressive (people) bowed down," Dahal added.

Saying that he was working actively to ensure rights to Dalits, Muslims and backward societies, the Maoist Centre Chairman recalled his party's struggle for the same.

He also urged the people to remain conscious for the plots carried out by the villains and reactionaries to seize the rights obtained by Madhesi, Muslims, Dalits and oppressed communities.

While addressing the mass meeting, Prachanda also pledged to meet various demands raised by the people there. The locals had raised the issues of resumption of Shreeram Sugar Mills, embankment on the banks of Lalbakaiya and Bagmati rivers, problems of sugarcane farmers and others.

Meanwhile, Prachanda has said that his party expects the issues of the judiciary to be resolved from within the judiciary.

At a news conference in Chitwan this evening, he said that political parties were worried towards the ongoing disputes taking place in the judiciary but the parties don't want to put any pressure and interference on the judiciary.

Regarding the US government's MCC, Dahal said that the issue would be finalized from the all-party meeting.

Asked about this party's unification with the Biplav-led Nepal Communist Party, Prachanda said that the two parties would move ahead by joining hands together. "I have frequently met Biplav. We are not uniting the two parties very soon but we will co-work to go ahead," Prachanda said.

He, however, stated that unity could happen gradually while working together on the agendas of transformation.

Source: National News Agency Nepal