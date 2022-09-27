Fashion

Market monitoring was conducted at Gamgadhi, district headquarters of Mugu, on Sunday and Monday. A joint team comprising representatives from District Administration Office, Chhayanath-Rara Municipality, District Police Office, Livestock Office, civil society and media conducted the market monitoring.

The monitoring was organized by the office of industry and consumers’ protection in the wake of Dashain and Tihar festivals.

The monitoring team found that a lot of foodstuffs were date-expired. During the monitoring of over two dozens of shops at Gamgadhi, the foodstuffs worth tens of thousands of rupees were found date-expired. They were destroyed by the team.

The date-expired food items included cold drinks, chocolate, horlicks, century spice, and turmeric.

The monitoring team was jointly led by Assistant Chief District Officer Khadga Bahadur Rokaya, and Chairperson of Consumers’ Rights Protection Office, Krishna Bahadur Bohara. Even the private pharmacies were inspected by the team.

The date-expired goods were confiscated and destroyed by the monitoring team, according to Bohara.

Civil society member in the district Rup Bahadur Malla said the stakeholders concerned must conduct such market monitoring every three months.

Source: National News Agency Nepal