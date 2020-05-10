Trading

A market monitoring team mobilized by Golbazar Municipality has sealed a rice mill as it was found operative without adhering to the rule. The team led by Municipality Deputy Mayor Resham Thapa sealed the rice mill run by Shivanath Saha at Golbazaar, reasoning that it was operated without taking permission.

The mill was producing and packaging flour. There was no date of production and expiry in the flour packets.

The monitoring team also visited other groceries in the market. Some of the retailers were found selling the date-expired goods and violating the lockdown order.

The traders were made aware of the lockdown rule and permission, Deputy Mayor Thapa informed, adding that the traders were warned of further action if they involved in black marketing.

Source: National News Agency