Onsite monitoring of groceries, medicals fruit and vegetables shops, opened in ongoing prohibitory order in Surkhet, was carried out.

A team under coordination of Assistant Chief District Officer, Rom Bahadur Mahat, on Saturday carried out monitoring of medicals, groceries, vegetables and fruits shops.

Mahat said that they carried out monitoring thinking black market might take place and customers might be put in problem creating artificial shortage in market during prohibitory period.

The team carried out monitoring of 13 groceries and medical shops and they found the price of edible oil and wheat flour increased, he added.

Mahat also warned of taking action against those involved in price hike as movement of vehicles carrying daily essential goods are not restricted, suggesting entrepreneurs to sell goods in determined period by adopting health protocols.

They have asked the entrepreneurs of Surkhet and Birendrangar market to submit photocopy of pricelist of daily essential goods and vegetables at the District Administration Office daily, he shared.

Prohibitory order has been imposed in Surkhet from April 27 to May 4 in order to prevent and control spread of coronavirus infection.

Source: National News Agency Nepal