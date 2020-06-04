General

Traders in Bauddha-Jorpati and Narayantar areas have opened market today, reasoning they faced hardship due to ongoing lockdown enforced for 73 days.

They said they have to pay house rent and manage other expenditures. So they had no option but to open the shops, said a textile trader Laxman Dulal of Jorpati.

The country is in lockdown for the past 73 days owing to the threat of COVID-19 and people were obeying the government decision. But, now, they are found tired of staying indoors risking their business with shrinking financial status.

Some of the businesspersons said paying bank loans would be difficult if the shops were not opened.

Source: National News Agency