An auditorium built to the memory of Keshav Koirala, a martyr of the Nepal's democracy movement, has been inaugurated here on Friday. The meeting hall dubbed as 'Shahid Keshav Koirala Meeting Hall' is constructed within the premises of the Shreeram Secondary School, Matihani Municipality-8 in Mahottari.

Mayor Hari Prasad Mandal inaugurated the facility constructed at a cost of Rs 3.7 million. It is constructed by the Matihani Municipality. The municipality stated that the auditorium has been constructed to cherish Koirala's martyrdom for the sake of democracy in the country. Born in Okhaldhunga of eastern Nepal in 2007BS, Koirala had made Mahottari as his work area in the struggle for democracy.

Koirala was killed in police fire when he was attempting to detonate a symbolic bomb at the Matihani police post on August 15, 1974.

Source: National News Agency Nepal