Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has said martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the cause of the nation and people are immortal.

In his address to a ceremony organised by the Kathmandu Metropolis at the local Lainchaur to commemorate the Martyrs’ Day today, the Prime Minister said, “Martyrs are those who continue to inspire us to pursue a worthy life.”

Stating that martyrs had incomparable contribution to the achievement of federal democratic republic in the nation, the Prime Minister was of the view of celebrating the Martyrs’ Day as the day for inspiration to dedicate for the service of the nation and the people.

He was of the opinion that the Martyrs’ Day was itself the day for keeping a resolution for dedicating ourselves for the wellbeing of the nation and people which was the martyrs’ dream as a whole. He urged one and all to have such resolution and move ahead accordingly.

The Prime Minister laid a wreath at the Lainchaur-based Martyrs’ Monument on the occasion.

Nepal observes the Martyrs’ Week each year from Magh 10-16 in the Nepali month of Magh and today marks the concluding day of the Week.

On the occasion, he was offered a guard of honour by a Nepali Army contingent.

Likewise, Kathmandu metropolis Mayor Balendra Shah said the responsibility of fulfilling the martyrs’ dream fell upon our shoulders and we should contribute from our respective sides towards that end.

"It is widely known that many children of the ‘Mother Nepal’ had lost their lives during the journey toward the federal democratic republic," the mayor said, adding, “We have the identities of a citizen of an independent, autonomous and a sovereign nation in the world because of the sacrifices of the martyrs.”

I take today, the Martyrs’ Day, as a significant and holy day for remembering martyrs, he said.

Government senior officials, Kathmandu metropolis deputy-mayor Sunita Dangol, chief administrative officer Basant Adhikari and people’s representatives were present on the occasion.

Prior to this, a morning rally was held from Shanti Batika, Ratna Park to Lainchaur. Senior government officials, representatives from the security bodies, Nepal Scout and other people participated in the procession.

Source: National News Agency Nepal