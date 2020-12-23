General

The Martyr's Memorial B-Division League that was halted nine months ago due to ongoing global Covid-19 pandemic is scheduled to take place from February 23, 2021.

The league committee of the All Nepal Football Association (ANFA) on Wednesday took a decision in this regard through a discussion with stakeholders.

"We have decided to resume the league after consultation with football clubs as the infection risks are decreasing to some extent," said ANFA President Karma Tshering Sherpa, adding that health guidelines would be followed and all players would get tested for the virus before the match. ANFA General Secretary Indra Man Tuladhar said that a club associated with the B-Division would get monetary assistances worth Rs 200,000. The discussion was attended by the ANFA Vice President Upendra Man Singh, Treasurer Rabindra Joshi, league committee coordinator Bigyan Raj Sharma and league director Sabjib Mishra.

Source: National News Agency Nepal