Biratnagar Metropolitan City has put its all-out efforts to materialize a campaign of conserving and developing the palace of King Birat.

In this connection, the metropolis has anticipated cooperation from the Department of Archaeology to meet the target.

The metropolis on Sunday collected suggestions and feedback from the office-bearers of the department and local experts to this effect.

Various religious and intellectual people have provide their inputs on a master plan charted out by the archaeological experts, shared the Biratnagar metropolis sources.

Mayor Bhim Parajuli shared that the metropolis has put forward its plan to conserve the palace of King Birat and also develop the archeologically important site. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal