The religious fair that takes place every year at Matatirtha in the western part of Kathmandu on the day of Matatirtha Aunsi is not taking place this year owing to the lockdown announced by the government to prevent COVID-19 pandemic.

This day is observed as ‘mother’s day’. This is taken as the day dedicated to the mothers who gave us birth and brought up us despite undergoing several sufferings herself not to mention of the birth pang. So, on the occasion, people pay respects to their mothers by offering gifts and delicacies.

Those whose mothers have passed also pay homage and make offerings in the name of their departed mother, recalling all the tribulations that the mother underwent for the sake of her offspring.

A religious fair takes place at Matatirtha, near Thankot of Chandragiri municipality-6 on the western part of Kathmandu today. There is a pond at this spot and people visit the pond, take holy dips and pay obeisance to their departed moms by making various offerings.

Chandragiri Municipality Mayor Ghanashyam Giri said the religious fair that took place on the occasion of the Mata Tirtha Aunsi has been cancelled this year. He said even the locals have been requested not to go there this year as a precaution against coronavirus.

Mayor Giri said anyone disobeying the municipality’s edict would be fines Rs 100.

However, the regular religious rituals conducted by the Matatirtha Conservation Committee would be performed as usual.

Source: National News Agency