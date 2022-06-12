Games

A match between Nepal and the United States of America under the triangular one day series of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 has ended in a draw. The match was played at the Moosa Cricket Stadium in the US.

With this, both the teams have shared a point each. Elected to batting first after winning the toss, Nepal posted a 275-run target in 49.2 overs at the loss of all wickets. Chasing down the target, the US hit 274 runs in the allotted 50 overs losing six wickets, thus tying the match at a draw.

As the match entered excitement level, the US needed a run off two balls in the final over for a win. Nepal's Aadil Ansari dismissed Aaron Jones at the fifth ball while Rahul Jariwala was also run out at the sixth ball of the final over.

For the US, Steven Taylor hit 114 runs, Captain Monank Patel 85 runs and Jones 26 runs.

For Nepal, Ansari took two wickets, Sandeep Lamichhane and Sompal Kami one each.

The US needed six runs off one over. But, Ansari played in style and conceded only five runs in the final over, helping the match to end in a draw.

For Nepal, Vice-Captain Rohit Paudel made 62 runs, Aashif Shekh 61 runs and Dev Khanal 54 runs.

Similarly, Ansari contributed 36 runs and Kushal Bhurtel 19. Captain Lamichhane made 10 runs.

For the US, Rusty Theron claimed four wickets, Ali Khan and Saurabh Netravalkar two each. Ansari was announced the player of the match.

Nepal conceded a 13-run defeat to Oman in its first match under the series. Nepal is meeting Oman in its third match on Tuesday.

SOURCE: NATIONAL NEWS AGENCY-RSS