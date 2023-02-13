Games, sports

The 'First Mustang Bhadrapur Jhapa Gold Cup-2079' football tournament will kick off with hosts, Bhadrapur Blazers facing Jaigaon Football Club of India on coming February 19.

This was revealed in the match schedule that was made public amidst a programme held at Mechi Stadium on Monday. CPN-UML Chairperson and former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Chairperson of the Jhapa Gold Cup committee Dipesh Dhakal jointly unveiled the match schedule.

A total of 10 teams including three foreign football clubs are participating in the tournament that will run until February 28. According to the tournament organisers, other teams include Druk Lhayul Football Club of Bhutan Cowwarn Bazar Pragati Sangh FC of Dhaka, Bangladesh, departmental teams—Tribhuvan Army Club, Nepal Police Club and Armed Police Force Club, Sankata Club, Church Boys United and Machhindra Club.

All preparations for the event have been completed including preparing the stadium to accommodate 20,000 spectators, said Dhakal.

The winner of the first edition of the Bhadrapur Jhapa Gold Cup will walk home with a cash prize of Rs.1.3 million and the runner-up will win Rs.700,000. The tournament is estimated to cost Rs 15 million.

The best player of the tournament will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 100,000, the best goalkeeper, best defender, best midfielder, best forward, best coach, top scorer and the first scorer of the final match will be awarded cash of Rs 25,000 each. The player of the match will get Rs. 20,000 in every match of the tournament.

Source: National News Agency Nepal