The German Development Bank is funding to build a maternity hospital at Chandragiri municipality in Kathmandu.

The bank is investing one billion rupees to establish the facility at Godam of Thankot in Chandragiri-1.

According to mayor Ghanashyam Giri, the bank has agreed to fund the hospital construction project. The Municipality and the bank have already signed an MoU to this regard. The facility will be operated under the supervision of the Paropakar Maternity and Women’s Hospital, Thapathali.

The project will be implemented in coordination of the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Health and Population and it would be completed in four years.

Source: National News Agency Nepal