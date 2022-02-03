General

Nepal Mauritius Business Council on Wednesday honoured Mauritius national football team members and delegation.

At a programme organized in Kathmandu, Honorary Consulate for Mauritius Ganesh Karki honoured Mauritius football team manager and players. On the occasion, Karki said the friendly match between Nepal and Mauritius would contribute to further deepen the bilateral relations between the two countries.

All Nepal Football Association (ANFA) Chair Karma Tshering Sherpa expected further expansion of cordial relations between the two countries through the medium of sports.

Council Chair Batu Lamichhane expressed his hope that the bilateral relations would also be widened in the business sector in coming days. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal