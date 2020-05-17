General

The Mauwahi and its neighbourhood in ward no. 1 of Sukhawanankarkatti rural municipality has been sealed off after a local resident was confirmed positive to Corona Virus. A 29-year-old from the locality was confirmed COVID-19 positive on Saturday.

The area has been sealed off in order to avoid further transmission of the infection, Chief District Officer of Siraha Saroj Prasad Guragain said. Nobody will be allowed to enter and leave the village unless for emergencies.

The infected youth who had returned from Malaysia was confirmed positive in a test carried out at the National Public Health Laboratory in Kathmandu. The youth has been admitted to the isolation ward of the Mahendra Genai Memorial Hospital in Dhangadimai while a contact tracing of those who came in contact with him has begun, CDO Guragain said.

Furthermore, the lockdown will be enforced strictly with effect from today.

Source: National News Agency