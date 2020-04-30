Human Rights

The 130th International Labour Day has been affected as a result of COVID-19. The Trade Unions working in Nepal have not scheduled any formal programme due to the lockdown imposed by the government to check the flow of Coronavirus in the country.

However, the Joint Trade Union Coordination Centre (JTUCC) has decided to observe the day by drawing the attention of the stakeholders towards the common problems facing the workers.

Likewise, the Nepal Trade Union Congress has communicated to the government through its units across the country to exert pressure on the government to resolve the problems facing the labourers.

The International Labour day is observed every year on May 1 in memory of the labour movement that began in Chicago, USA on May 1 1886 along with the slogan of ‘eight hours work, eight hours entertainment and eight hours rest. The Day has since then been used to celebrate achievements in the field of labour rights while exerting pressure on government and employers to guarantee labour rights that are yet to be realized.

Source: National News Agency Nepal