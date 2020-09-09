Key Issues

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has wished all Nepali women from the Tharu and Maithil communities at home and abroad celebrating the Jitiya festival peace, prosperity, good health and longevity on the occasion of Jitiya festival.

In a message today on the occasion of Jitiya festival, President Bhandari said that cultural festival like Jitiya would help further foster the mutual love, trust, goodwill and cooperation among families and communities.

Bhandari further said that festival as such would help further consolidate the sentiments of tolerance, understanding and commitment among the Nepalis from different caste, communities, geography and cultural backgrounds which would eventually aid in bolstering national unity.

The Head of the State viewed that festival like this that are observed in the country had unraveled the distinguished cultural identity and civilization of the country. She was also of the view that we ought to consider reforming the impractical aspects of the festivals and prejudice-laden practices in the name of tradition and culture.

The first female president of the country also wished that may this festival encourage one and all to end inequality and violence against women in all forms and inspire one and all to build equitable, progressive and civilized society.

On this day, the Tharu and Maithil women, especially the married ones, fast and worship their deity clan following by a feast. They pray for the well-being of their spouses and good health and longevity of their children and peace and prosperity in their family on this occasion.

Source: National News Agency Nepal