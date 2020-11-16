General

Chief Minister of Bagmati State Dornami Poudel has extended best wishes to all on the occasion of Tihar, the festival of light and colours, flowers and the union of brothers and sisters.

CM Poudel also wished that may this festival encourage all for good deeds.

Today is Bhaitika, last day of the five-day Tihar festival, the day when sisters put tika on the forehead of their brothers, wishing for their prosperity and long life.

In a message issued on the occasion here today, CM Poudel said that the Bhaitika played an important role to maintain mutual love, goodwill and cordial relationship between sisters and brothers.

“The whole human community is currently struggling against COVID-19. Various aspects of life have been badly affected by the pandemic. There is no favourable situation this year to observe the festival reassuringly and in leisure. Hence, let’s adhere to the health safety protocols put in place by the WHO and the government of Nepal to contain the spread of COVID-19 and limit oneself within one’s family while celebrating this festival,” urged the CM.

Source: National News Agency Nepal