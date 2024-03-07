Contact Us

Mayor Dahal and Deputy-Speaker of UK House of Commons, Nigel, meet

_: Mayor of Bharatpur Metropolitan City, Renu Dahal, who is in London in course of attending a programme, met with Deputy-Speaker of UK House of Commons, Nigel Evans, today. On the occasion, they discussed the various issues including the Nepal-UK relations and the welfare of Gurkha soldiers serving in the British Army. Discussion was also held on historic relations between the two countries and the people to people ties, said Mayor Dahal. Mayor Dahal invited Deputy-Speaker Nigel to visit Nepal in order to participate in 'Visit Bharatpur Year 2024'. Bharatpur Metropolitan City has been observing 2024 as Visit Bharatpur Year. After the meeting, Mayor Dahal acquired information on the history of British parliament as well as observed parliamentary activities and the parliament building. Source: National News Agency Nepal

Recent Posts

About

Nepal News Gazette is a leading online news portal that provides up-to-date news and information on various topics related to Nepal.

The website covers a wide range of categories, including politics, business, entertainment, sports, and more. The team behind Nepal News Gazette is dedicated to delivering accurate and reliable news to its readers. More

Recent Posts

Categories

Pages

Copyright © 2024, Nepal News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.