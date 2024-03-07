Mayor Dahal and Deputy-Speaker of UK House of Commons, Nigel, meet

_: Mayor of Bharatpur Metropolitan City, Renu Dahal, who is in London in course of attending a programme, met with Deputy-Speaker of UK House of Commons, Nigel Evans, today. On the occasion, they discussed the various issues including the Nepal-UK relations and the welfare of Gurkha soldiers serving in the British Army. Discussion was also held on historic relations between the two countries and the people to people ties, said Mayor Dahal. Mayor Dahal invited Deputy-Speaker Nigel to visit Nepal in order to participate in 'Visit Bharatpur Year 2024'. Bharatpur Metropolitan City has been observing 2024 as Visit Bharatpur Year. After the meeting, Mayor Dahal acquired information on the history of British parliament as well as observed parliamentary activities and the parliament building. Source: National News Agency Nepal