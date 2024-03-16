Mayor Dahal seeks support from Nepal’s diplomatic missions for ‘Visit Bharatpur’

Kathmandu: Mayor of Bharatpur Metropolitan City Renu Dahal has urged Nepali ambassadors to different European countries for their support to make 'Visit Bharatpur 2024' a success. Currently, Mayor Dahal is in Europe for publicity campaign of Visit Bharatpur 2024. During the separate meetings with Nepal's ambassadors to France Sudheer Bhattarai, Gehendra Rajbhandari to Belgium and Sharmila Dhakal Parajuli to Spain on Saturday, Mayor Dahal urged for needed facilitations from the part of the ambassadors to make the tourism year a success. During the meetings, the ambassadors pledged their support and cooperation for the tourism campaign and assured to facilitate the visits of European tourists in the city of Bharatpur. Member Main Organizing Committee of Bharatpur Visit Year 2024 and businessman based in Belgium Lok Prasad Dahal told the RSS that Mayor Dahal attended various programmes in different cities in Belgium, Spain and France to extend invitation to the peoples there from the European countries. Like wise, Mayor Dahal has also extended invitations to mayors of different European cities. The Bharatpur Metropolitan City has planned to welcome 200,000 foreign tourists in this year. Mayor Dahal also met with Nepali community in France on Saturday itself and urged them to visit Bharatpur. On Sunday, Mayor Dahal is scheduled to address the Europe gathering of People's Progressive Forum while she will meet Mayor of Barcelona on Monday. Source: National News Agency RSS