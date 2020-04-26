General

Mayor of Bheri municipality Chandra Prakash Gharti has been physically assaulted. Leader of ruling Communist Party of Nepal, Mayor Gharti was attacked at the Bheri river bank in Ferakhola, ward no. 10 of the municipality on Saturday.

Mayor Gharti was allegedly attacked by NCP youth association Jajarkot coordinator Dipendra Shahi and his group. Mayor Gharti’s failure to award projects and contract to the group is said to be the reason behind attack. He was hit with stones and fist by Shahi and his brothers, according to Chief District Officer Janak Raj Pant.

Meanwhile, the CPN Karnali State has issued a statement demanding action against those involved in the incident, while urging the YAN central committee to suspend Shahi.

A search is being carried out to nab those behind the attack on Mayor Gharti, said Deputy Superintendent of Police of Jajarkot Kishore Kumar Shrestha.

Source: National News Agency