MBBS classes will begin at the Karnali Institute of Health Sciences, Jumla from coming December 5. Classes including for MBBS will be start as per the scheduled academic program of the academy, said Acting Vice-Chancellor of the academy Dr Niresh Thapa.

"Concerns, and confusion over whether there will be any hindrance in conducting the much awaited educational programs of the academy including MBBS, MD, MS, BNS, BMS, BPH and Bpharma have been reported in some media," Dr Thapa said however all the required procedures have been completed while the enrollment process has reached the final stage.

Stating that the academy is fully prepared to conduct classes from December 5 as per the directive of the Medical Education Commission, he said that there will be no obstruction in the flow of health services and academic programs conducted in the academy.

Three days ago, after the Ministry of Health and Population decided to suspend Vice Chancellor Dr Mangal Rawal and Registrar Nripendra Mahat, news came in various media about doubts in conducting educational programs including MBBS in the KIHS. The government has handed over the responsibility of acting vice chancellor to Dr Thapa while administrative officer Dwand Bahadur Shahi was appointed the acting registrar.

Acting Vice Chancellor Dr. Thapa and Acting Registrar Shahi, Dean of Nursing Saraswati Gautam, Dean of Public Health Muniraj Chhetri and other officials organized a press meet on Friday and clarified that no work of the academy has been stopped.

Source: National News Agency Nepal