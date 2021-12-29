General

"Why do communists forget to work for people when they reach in power? Why are some leaders provided repeated opportunities with post and power while some always deprived of it?"

These were some of the concerns and responses the leaders made to the political document presented party Chair Pushapa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' during ongoing closed session as part of the generation convention of the CPN Maoist Centre (MC).

Similar other issues of deprivation, frustration and ire poured as response to the Chairperson's political document and Dev Gurung's proposal on statute amendment.

Various 25 groups were formed to put forth views on the documents. Group 14 leader Tanka Rai showed concern why Chairperson Dahal's document remained silent on corruption in judiciary. He reiterated that communist parties fail to deliver in favour of people when they are power.

Team leader representing the Province-1 group Karka Bahadur Nembang demanded a development of system for the evaluation of leaders and cadres in the party. He stressed the end of repeating opportunities to some and depriving others in the party. Nembang also demanded the incorporation of this issue in Chairpersons' political report.

Min Bahadur Kunwar from Sudurpaschim Province group shared the information that voice was raised for the system where the same person is repeated in the executive post of party and of government for more than two terms.

Another suggestion to the party leadership was party's clear plan on directly elected president and fully proportional electoral system.

The CPN MC leadership was further accused of failing to deliver relief to the families of conflict victims and their proper representation in State mechanisms. Sheer delay to work for those made disappeared and injured ones has caused much disappointment. Although the CPN MC was regarded as the party representing the change in country, it forgot to work for the people as it reached in power, the group leaders presented.

Source: National News Agency Nepal