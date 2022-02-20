General

The government has finally tabled the US funded project, Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) compact, at the federal parliament today.

On behalf of Finance Minister Janardan Sharma, Minister for Communications and Information Technology Gyanendra Bahadur Karki tabled the MCC compact at the House of Representatives.

It was presented amidst the difference of some lawmakers of the ruling parties- CPN (Unified Socialist) and CPN (Maoist Centre). Even the major opposition CPN UML continued the protest it had begun against the Speaker's inaction to endorse its decision to expel party leaders.

Earlier, the ruling political parties had reached the agreement to present the MCC compact in the parliament today itself. After the ruling coalition forged agreement on it, the Business Advisory Committee also decided to forward the agreement.

On February 8, 2019, the government led by then prime minister KP Sharma Oli had agreed for tabling and endorsing the MCC compact by the parliament. Similarly, then Finance Minister Dr Yubraj Khatiwada had presented MCC compact in the parliament on July 15, 2019 for its passage.

Source: National News Agency Nepal