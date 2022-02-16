General

Nepali Congress leader Bimalendra Nidhi has expressed confidence that parliament would endorse the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) compact. “The activism shown by Maoist Centre’s Chairperson Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Chairperson of CPN (Unified Socialist) Madhav Kumar Nepal for MCC also built hope for the passage of the MCC,” leader Nidhi observed.

Leader Nidhi was saying it before media persons at Janakpur Airport on Wednesday. If the MCC does not get endorsed, Nepal loses trust in the international community, he argued, saying that MCC was the US grant for development of electricity transmission line. It is not loan at all, he added.

He further said receiving MCC grant would not create debt-trap to Nepal. So, NC was endorsing it with the initiative of people.

Moreover, he urged the party leaders and cadres to devote to the preparation for coming May 13 elections of local level.

Source: National News Agency Nepal