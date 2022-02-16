General

A demonstration was held in the central capital today, in support of the US-aid proposal Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC).

A motorcycle rally organised by the MCC supporters had originated from Anamngar and gone through several locations including the Maitigharmandala. The event was arranged by the Independent Civil Society.

Those joining the rally demonstrated placards and banners reading ‘Welcome MCC.’ They called for not politicizing the aid proposal as it is for Nepal’s development primarily for the power development and road infrastructure sector. “MCC is capable of becoming a backbone for Nepal’s energy sector,” they claimed.

It may be noted that the document has sparked mixed reactions in against and favour at the political and public spheres.

In the meantime, protestors of the proposal gathered in front of the New Baneshwor-based Federal Parliament building today after it was said that the document was likely to be introduced in the lower house for endorsement.

Source: National News Agency Nepal