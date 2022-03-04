General

Chairperson of the CPN (Maoist Centre) Pushpa Kamal Dahal has said the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) compact which the parliament endorsed recently was in favour of country and people. Chairperson Dahal said it during the party's central committee meeting on Friday.

The central committee meeting, begun Friday, is scheduled to discuss the contemporary issues including MCC and division of responsibilities among leaders. In the meeting, the Chairperson further argued that consensus on MCC was reached by preparing an interpretative declaration on MCC, so that it could save the ruling alliance. The alliance was forged against regression, he reminded.

According to him, the party was however not for endorsing MCC without revision. But, the assault on alliance had to be fended off by endorsing MCC with interpretative declaration.

He also asserted that the US also accepted the interpretative declaration. If any problem is surfaced during the implementation of MCC compact, it could be scrapped giving a notice a month before termination.

"No provision weakening sovereignty will be accepted; natural resources belong to Nepal. We also agree that the auditing would be conducted by Nepal itself," Dahal explained in the meeting. He also shared that he had long discussions with experts on MCC compact.

He also revealed that MCC was endorsed also because the party had to frustrate the efforts to impeach Speaker. Chairperson Dahal said conspiracy was still on to foil the efforts to conclude peace process.

However, senior leader of the party Narayan Kaji Shrestha said the endorsement of MCC grant agreement against party assent would not create positive impact. Time has come to be judicious as the party was now at watershed, he warned.

The next CC meeting of the party would be held coming Sunday.

Source: National News Agency Nepal