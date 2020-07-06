General

The Melamchi Drinking Water Project (MDWP) has publicly issued a circular to the residents of downstream human settlement at the end of Melamchi water source not to get engaged in the rivulet.

Issuing the information, the central Office of the Project cautioned locals that the water current level might fluctuate in the downstream site anytime as the tunnel test has begun from Sunday after diverting the Melamchi rivulet water.

The river current level may go up and down in course of the test, the project said, urging the locals to stop swimming and fishing, and also adopt special precaution while taking cattle to the rivulet.

The project also has urged the locals to place high-alert measures while engaging in the rivulets as water can be released from the Ambadhan having entrance of the project tunnel, Gyalthum and Sindhu anytime.

Likewise, the locals are also requested to inform the project if they notice water emanating from ground source around their homes.

Source: National News Agency Nepal