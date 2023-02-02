General

The spread of measles continues in Banke, with 399 children confirmed to be infected with the viral respiratory disease.

Children of Nepalgunj are the most affected with one casualty so far. A total of 213 people have been found infected in the city, according to vaccine resource person at the District Public Health Office, Naresh Shrestha.

Likewise, 41 people have been diagnosed with the disease in Narainapur, 21 in Khajura rural municipality, 18 in Duduwa, nine in Kohalpur and seven in Rapti Sonari. Of them, 10 are undergoing treatment.

Similarly, seven children from Rapti Sonari and two from Kohalpur are in home isolation.

The recovery rate is also increasing however, with 298 people recovered in the district, health office said.

Although the infection in Nepalgunj is comparatively less, it is spreading to the rural parts of the district, said Head of Health Division of Nepalgunj Sub-Metropolitan City, Ram Bahadur Chand. Vaccination is also being carried out simultaneously in various places of the district to prevent the further spread of the disease.

Source: National News Agency Nepal