General

The meat suppliers have determined the price of mutton for maintaining uniformity. The meat entrepreneurs have said this has been done for uniformity of meat price rather than charging different price arbitrarily taking advantage of the festivals.

The price of mutton with tripe is Rs 1,000 per kilogramme, that with fat is Rs 1,200 per kilogramme and that with brisket meat (as per the customer's order) is Rs 1,300 per kilogramme, the National Meat Entrepreneurs Association said.

Similarly, the price of chicken is fixed at Rs 300 per kilogramme and that of buffalo and pork is Rs 500 per kilogramme each. This decision shall be effective from Phulpati (October 12). This price will be in effect throughout the country, including in the Kathmandu Valley.

Association president Ramesh Khadgi said there separate prices have been fixed of khasi (castrated goat) and that of uncastrated goat. "The Association has directed all the meat shops to put up the price list for the implementation of the decision related to the price. We will take action against any meat supplier found over charging the customers," Khadgi said.

According to him, there is less consumption of chicken and pork during the Dashain festival period compared to other times. He said although the price of chicken and pork which are consumed less might fluctuate, that of he-goat and he-buffalo will be as per the fixed price during the Dashain period.

The Department of Commerce, Supplies and Protection of Consumer Interest on September 22 had directed the meat outlets to pay attention to the quality, price and hygiene of the meat.

Meanwhile, the price of chyangra (mountain goat) is likely to increase two folds this year as its supply is not taking place from China. The traders have increased the price of mountain goat citing inadequate supply from Mustang which is not enough to meet the demand.

Source: National News Agency Nepal