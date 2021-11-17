Trading

Finance Minister Janardan Sharma has said the taxation system and the tax administration would be made systematic and accountable to the public.

Addressing a programme organized at the Department of Internal Revenue on the occasion of the 10th Tax Day today, he said the government would not leave any stone unturned to address the grievances of the tax-payers.

He expressed the commitment to form a unit to promptly address the hassles and any obstacles or problems that crop up in the tax administration.

"The grievances of the tax-payers should be heard. A unit would be formed immediately. I will form a mechanism for prompt action. The problem should be tackled pronto where it is," the Finance Minister said.

He said a vehicle scanner would be kept at each customs office for facilitating the customs process. The Finance Minister also asserted that the government would act tough to stop tax evasion and revenue leakage, and there would not be any discrimination against any tax-payer.

He also directed the employees to work as the servants of the people.

Finance Secretary Madhu Kumar Marasini stressed on stability of tax policy to create investment-friendly environment in the country. He said the government has the policy of expanding the tax purview but not increasing the tax rate.

Finance Secretary (Revenue) Krishna Hari Pushkar said the government has carried out policy and process related works with the objective of improving the tax administration and encouraging the tax payers to pay the tax voluntarily. He also pointed out to the need of reforms in the revenue administration.

Director General of the Department Shovakanta Poudel said the tax administration has become tax-payer friendly, investment-friendly and technology-friendly due to the reforms introduced on topics as policy strengthening, procedural simplification, system reforms, tax education and awareness.

FNCCI president Shekhar Golchha said the industrialists and businessmen were ready to pay tax, urging the government to create a dignified business environment for the same. He suggested the government to make the tax administration prompt and efficient.

Acting president of Confederation of Nepalese Industries, Krishna Prasad Adhikari stressed on the need of making the tax system transparent and drew the government's attention towards maintaining a pluralistic tax rate.

Nepal Chamber of Commerce president Rajendra Malla suggested bringing the real estate businesspersons also into the tax net.

Acting president of Nepal National Industry and Trade Organization, Dambar Dev Aryal stressed on promoting national industrialization for strengthening the national economy.

The largest tax-payers and the Department's employees were honoured on the occasion. The Finance Minister also launched the souvenir, annual report and the revenue investigation procedures published by the Department.

Source: National News Agency Nepal