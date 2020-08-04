Health & Safety

The Mechi Hospital based in Bhadrapur of Jhapa district has launched test and treatment for coronavirus. The hospital, with the support of State 1 government, has already set up a 25-bed COVID-19 isolation ward and PCR laboratory. Besides, it has been provided two ventilators from the State government.

As said by Hospital Development Committee chair SomnathPortel, the COVID-19 treatment and trial test had begun on Monday. Earlier, the State government had directed the committee to proceed towards that end. The sample tests conducted here will be re-testing at the Biratnagar-based State Laboratory and the regular test will begin from Wednesday.

Five infected from Birtamod and Arjundhara municipality are being treated at the hospital’s isolation since Monday, said District Health Office, Jhapa’s focal person Jeevan Chamlagain.

Commenting over the launching of COVID-19 service at the hospital, State Assembly member BasantaBaniya said it was indeed a matter of happiness for not only the Jhapa folks but for the people of Ilam, Panchthar and Taplejung that the facility has now been available here.

Source: National News Agency Nepal