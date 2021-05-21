General

Former Chief Reporter of Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS) and media educator Prof Ramkrishna Regmee has been bereaved of his wife.

His spouse Durga Devi Manandhar, 83, breathed her last while being treated at Lalitpur-based Star Hospital on Thursday night. She has long been afflicted from nuro related complications.

Manandhar who did her Master’s degree in Buddhist philosophy from Lumbini Buddhist University at the age of 78 was a retired Nepal government employee. She took her retirement from joint-secretary level.

According to the family sources, her final rites were performed at Pashupati Aryaghat today. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal