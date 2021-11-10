Human Rights

The Provincial Media Foundation, Province 1 has provided monetary assistance to journalist Tilak Yonjan who survived a road accident two and half months ago.

Yonjan, a journalist with the Biratmod-based Suryodaya Television has got his leg fractured in the accident that occurred on August 18 at Khudunabari of Arjundhara-1 while on the way to home from his office.

He had spent eight days in the hospital and is presently recuperating at home. The monetary assistance which amounts Rs 65,000 is expected to help cover his medical bills, said Foundation executive director Yagya Sharma.

Source: National News Agency Nepal