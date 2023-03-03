General

Media persons working in Chitwan district have visited the central office of Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS) on Friday and took information about various issues including news service.

A team of media persons coordinated by the Chitwan chapter of Federation of Nepali Journalists comprised 33 journalists working in district-level, province-level and central-level media houses.

Responding to queries raised by media persons in an interaction with RSS office-bearers, RSS Executive Chief Dharmendra Jha shared that RSS has been disseminating true, factual and official news, photo, and audio and visual contents in a prompt manner. The concept of multi-media was getting implemented by the agency.

Mentioning that the RSS has laid emphasis on dissemination of investigative news, feature news, articles, interview, audio and visual contents in recent period, Chair Jha clarified that the RSS has a policy to disseminate news, prioritizing the demand of subscribers.

Likewise, RSS General Manager Siddharaj Rai briefed about duties of local correspondents and criteria of their appointment while Coordinator of RSS Visual Section Chief and Deputy General Manager, Raju Shakya, said attraction of subscriber is increasing towards visual service.

Similarly, RSS Chief Reporter Uttam Silwal informed about the news gathering process of RSS while Chief Reporter Yek Raj Pathak about news dissemination.

Source: National News Agency Nepal