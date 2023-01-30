General

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Devraj Ghimire, has said that commitments from all sides were needed to fulfil the dreams of martyrs.

At an interaction programme with the media persons here Monday, the Speaker said that the media role is vital to materialize the aspirations of the martyrs.

Paying tributes to martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the cause of nation and people, Speaker Ghimire argued that the media has crucial role to play to fulfil the aspirations of martyrs.

On the occasion, the Speaker pledged to continue the best practices of the parliamentary news reporting and address the challenges, if any.

“The role of Parliament is leading the society to progress. For this, the journalists and mass media are assisting. We will resolve the challenges surfaced during news reporting in the parliament,” he said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal