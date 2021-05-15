General

Media expert Prof Ram Krishna Regmee has said media are found unprepared for safe reporting during the public health crisis resulted in from pandemic.

“We were supposed to learn a lesson reflecting on the past experiences and put in place a crisis management plan for journalism incorporating such experiences, but this has not happened,’’ the veteran journalist said while addressing a virtual discussion on the ‘Practice of safe journalism during crisis’ organised by the Federation of Nepali Journalists (FNJ), Pratishthan Pradesh Committee here today.

Stating that media houses cannot function well when their workforce are not physically and mentally sound, he urged media houses to realise this fact and set provisions for the safety of journalists. He went on to say that at present context, arrangement of ‘work-from-home’ alone was not adequate to keep journalists ready for full-fledged performance, they needed to be properly equipped, assured that management was beside them in every imminent crisis and difficulty and their job was secured in any circumstance.

Dr Bishal Bhandari from the John Hopkins University, USA said information disorder was most likely in the form of misinformation, disinformation and mal-information during public health crisis and journalists should be aware of how to avoid such elements while preparing and disseminating any news reports through media and social networks.

As he said, media trust is more important during crisis as media plays a vital role in shaping public opinions in the given context and the efforts of concerned people should be put for delivering only fact-based reports and findings.

As Bhandari said, Nepal needs 40-50 thousand Covid-19 tests each day at present to know the intensity of the crisis. He hoped support and cooperation from all sides for the creation of positive atmosphere for vaccination against the virus.

Similarly, FNJ central chair Bipul Pokhrel said journalists are currently burdened by additional responsibilities while performing at the forefront during the raging Covid-19 pandemic.

On one hand, they are professionally bound to deliver fact-based information and stories while side by side their role is crucial to encouraging the masses for accepting research-based information surrounding the pandemic by focusing on individual safety and the safety of families and society, according to him.

Tips for journalists

Media educator Regmee urged journalists to take all possible health precautions as they could not shy away from their professional duties and responsibilities during the crisis of any type.

‘’Media is expected to show the real scenario of the given situation and its presence and role is more crucial at times of crisis,’’ he said, calling for journalists to be sure that their reports are accurate, credible and fact-based. Journalists are never expected to overlook facts in a hurry of a scoop, according to the noted journalism teacher.

He took time to urge journalists not to speculate and personally judge any incident and not to sensationalise any event. Journalists should report the case, but they cannot play with the sentiment of survivors and invade on their privacy, he asserted. The duty of media is to make public aware of crisis but not to spread panic.

Regmee asked journalists to prod all authorities concerned to prepare and bring concrete plans and policies for crisis reporting and produce follow-up reports about the Covid-19 virus chain-breaking measures such as social/physical distancing, masking, sanitizing, contract tracing, testing, quarantining, isolating and so on to remind the public and authorities concerned about its relevancy and significance.

Medical expert Dr Bhandari advised journalists not to compromise to follow the recommended health safety protocols while on duty, to avoid crowds and always have an exit plan is such situation. He also suggested them to be aware of their mental wellbeing as well and not to work under undue stress. “Mental health is equally important during public health crisis,’’ he asserted

He suggested the disinfection of personal media gadgets after the use and avoidance of face-to-face contacts and interview so as to mitigate the risk of contracting the virus. During hospital reporting, medical workers who are already overwhelmed by the work load should not be unnecessarily questioned, according to him. “Don’t borrow anything such as pen, paper etc. from hospital staffs in course of reporting.’’

FNJ chair Pokhrel said journalists called on media people to strictly follow safety measures and do their best to stay safe from the virus.

At the moment journalists are expected to also come up with investigative reports about the alleged irregularities in the supplies required for the containment and treatment of the virus, he said

The FNJ chair wants media workers to strictly follow the code of conducts, journalists’ safety manual and the Nepal Press Council’s guidelines.

Pratishthan chair Balkrishna Adhikari said health safety and professional security of working journalists was of their prime concern at the moment and were working to address such issues accordingly.

Source: National News Agency Nepal