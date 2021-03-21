Health & Safety, medical

Media have been urged not to disseminate misleading news on health condition of senior UML leader Jhalanath Khanal. His secretariat said his health condition was not as reported in media.

His personal secretary Krishna Bhattarai informed that leader Khanal's attention was drawn with the news disseminated on his health condition. "His health condition is not as complicated and sensitive as reported in media," stated the press release issued by Bhattarai.

Khanal has however been experiencing normal health problems. The media have therefore been made aware that they need to consult concerned person and relative before writing news on personal health, a sensitive issue.

Source: National News Agency Nepal